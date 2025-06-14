Watch what happens when YAHUSHUA is Preached in Jerusalem! Messianic Jewish Believers are often abused in Israel. Just like in the Bible. Few will Listen.

The Talmud is the writings of the Babylonian and other Ancient Dark Mystics are very lethal spiritually. Within YAH'S Amightywind Ministry YAHWEH has forbidden us to even look into what's in there.





~Ezekiel 2:5-7

⁣5 And they, whether they will hear, or whether they will forbear, (for they are a rebellious house,) yet shall know that there hath been a prophet among them.

6 And thou, son of man, be not afraid of them, neither be afraid of their words, though briers and thorns be with thee, and thou dost dwell among scorpions: be not afraid of their words, nor be dismayed at their looks, though they be a rebellious house.

7 And thou shalt speak my words unto them, whether they will hear, or whether they will forbear: for they are most rebellious.





⁣Prophecy 153:

"O Israel, O Israel, O Israel! You anger ME! You fill ME with fury! You read the Torah portion... Oh you remember the shabbats! You remember the [Dedication], Hanukkah. You remember Sukkot. You remembered—some of you—even Purim BUT YOU GOT DRUNK! You partied as though it was a Mardi Gras! O ISRAEL, O ISRAEL YOU FILL I YAHUVEH WITH FURY! RAGE, ANGER AND FURY! You’re so proud of the fact that you can quote the Torah, so proud of the fact that you could even quote the Tanakh. Many of you can. You're so proud of the fact that you set yourself apart... and put a kippa up, upon your head that I never commanded. It sets you apart. Like black and white! "





In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu





