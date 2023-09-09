Create New Account
THE MAUI PUZZLE ~ GATHERING THE PIECES
Alex Hammer
Here’s many of the pieces so far, presented by another channel but followed up by me briefly commenting on what exactly we’re doing here. I’m just trying to report the news and put it in perspective. Check out my two Maui playlists as well for tons of other videos pertaining to this slowly unraveling story.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


