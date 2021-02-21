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US taxpayers fund controversial Wuhan coronavirus lab; Washington's 'bargaining chip' on Beijing
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70 views • February 21, 2021
China in Focus - NTD
The Treasury secretary says the U.S. will keep tariffs on Chinese goods in place, for now.
Senator Cotton calls for targeted decoupling with Communist China -- saying the U.S. is once again at a crossroads of her destiny.
Washington has an ace up its sleeve that could be used against Beijing. Without it, Chinese airplanes can’t fly.
The lab in Wuhan at the center of pandemic controversy receives funds from American taxpayers. It’s set to continue until 2024.
And a Chinese professor is found to live in the U.S. even though he’s known for making anti-American remarks.
00:00 Intro
00:42 U.S. Treasury sec: tariffs on China will stay
01:44 Sen. Cotton wants targeted decoupling with China
02:58 Washington's 'bargaining chip' on Beijing
05:32 U.S. Taxpayers fund Wuhan coronavirus lab
06:27 Virus leaked from lab: german scientist
08:10 WHO-led expert team's China ties revealed
09:43 Beijing threatened by Tesla's growth: experts
11:29 Controversial professor revealed to live in U.S.
14:12 Pelosi 'proud' of U.S. Genocide label on China
15:44 House revives Xinjiang forced labor bill
16:20 Fleeing Hong Kongers seek new life in London
18:31 Europe's response to CCP media influence
20:49 Quad alliance wants a free Indo-pacific
---------
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👉 https://rejectccp.com
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Watch more:
Manipulating America: The Chinese Communist Playbook https://bit.ly/2NfcjHN
The Pandemic’s Wall Street Connection: https://bit.ly/2SRDeNd
Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus: https://bit.ly/3dCWHsM
Virus follows communist China ties: https://bit.ly/2UsNVWc
Giving the right name to the virus causing a global pandemic: https://bit.ly/2wzV3IB
Undercover video reveals new evidence on forced organ harvesting in China: https://bit.ly/2wBE7RR
Full movie: ‘Claws of the Red Dragon’ exposes connection between Huawei and Chinese Communist Party: https://bit.ly/2wW1R3C
-------------------------------------------------
US taxpayers fund controversial Wuhan coronavirus lab; Washington's 'bargaining chip' on Beijing
#USChinaTrade #USpaysChina #Pelosi
The Treasury secretary says the U.S. will keep tariffs on Chinese goods in place, for now.
Senator Cotton calls for targeted decoupling with Communist China -- saying the U.S. is once again at a crossroads of her destiny.
Washington has an ace up its sleeve that could be used against Beijing. Without it, Chinese airplanes can’t fly.
The lab in Wuhan at the center of pandemic controversy receives funds from American taxpayers. It’s set to continue until 2024.
And a Chinese professor is found to live in the U.S. even though he’s known for making anti-American remarks.
00:00 Intro
00:42 U.S. Treasury sec: tariffs on China will stay
01:44 Sen. Cotton wants targeted decoupling with China
02:58 Washington's 'bargaining chip' on Beijing
05:32 U.S. Taxpayers fund Wuhan coronavirus lab
06:27 Virus leaked from lab: german scientist
08:10 WHO-led expert team's China ties revealed
09:43 Beijing threatened by Tesla's growth: experts
11:29 Controversial professor revealed to live in U.S.
14:12 Pelosi 'proud' of U.S. Genocide label on China
15:44 House revives Xinjiang forced labor bill
16:20 Fleeing Hong Kongers seek new life in London
18:31 Europe's response to CCP media influence
20:49 Quad alliance wants a free Indo-pacific
---------
💎Support our work: https://donorbox.org/china-in-focus
💎Sign up for our newsletters for the latest updates: https://newsletter.ntd.com
-
💎Subscribe: http://bit.ly/subcribetoChinainFocus
👉Contact us: [email protected]
-
Join us via Telegram👉 https://t.me/ChinainFocusNTD
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaInFocusNTD
Gab: https://gab.com/ChinaInFocus
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTDChinainFocus
Listen to Podcasts: http://bit.ly/ChinainFocusPodcasts
-
Website: https://www.ntd.com/china-in-focus
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chinainfocus
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ChinainFocus
-
👉 Watch us on Youmaker: https://www.youmaker.com/channel/d88f...
Watch us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-552745
-
💎Sign the petition to investigate, condemn, and reject the Chinese Communist Party
👉 https://rejectccp.com
💎Get real news other media outlets don’t report for only $1: http://ept.ms/EpochNews2
-
Watch more:
Manipulating America: The Chinese Communist Playbook https://bit.ly/2NfcjHN
The Pandemic’s Wall Street Connection: https://bit.ly/2SRDeNd
Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus: https://bit.ly/3dCWHsM
Virus follows communist China ties: https://bit.ly/2UsNVWc
Giving the right name to the virus causing a global pandemic: https://bit.ly/2wzV3IB
Undercover video reveals new evidence on forced organ harvesting in China: https://bit.ly/2wBE7RR
Full movie: ‘Claws of the Red Dragon’ exposes connection between Huawei and Chinese Communist Party: https://bit.ly/2wW1R3C
-------------------------------------------------
US taxpayers fund controversial Wuhan coronavirus lab; Washington's 'bargaining chip' on Beijing
#USChinaTrade #USpaysChina #Pelosi
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