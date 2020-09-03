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'PROOF- Antifa shooting of Trump supporter in Portland WAS an ASSASSINATION
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193 views • September 03, 2020
Very good video and there is a link to the site where there is an equally, very well done narrative and commentary article to accompany the video.
Link: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/proof-antifa-shooting-of-trump-supporter-in-portland-was-an-assassination/
Link: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/proof-antifa-shooting-of-trump-supporter-in-portland-was-an-assassination/
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