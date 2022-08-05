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https://gnews.org/post/p13vxfa88
Some customers say there are restrictions on withdrawing or transferring customer’s own money in China banks currently, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (CBC), the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), the Bank of Communications, the China Construction Bank and Alipay’s online merchant bank