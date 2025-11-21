Crash of Indian Tejas Jet at the Dubai Airshow - clip 2

All visitors of the Dubai Airshow are being evacuated after the crash of an Indian plane; rescuers and firefighters are working at the scene, reports a TASS correspondent.

The crash occurred at around 14:10 local time at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

More videos of the Indian Tejas jet crashing at the Dubai Airshow.

