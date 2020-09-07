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Danger of Aiming Temp Gun at Foreheads
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402 views • September 07, 2020
Danger of Aiming Temp Gun at Foreheads! Whoa! Forget that temp gun aimed at your forehead! Take on wrist or elbow! See how children, adults and elderly are victimized by this daily!
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