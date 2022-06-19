Eric Dubay: The 'Lost' Legends of Atlantis! [17.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--

The Noah flood myth from the Bible was also attributed to Zisudra and Atrahasis in Sumerian/Mesopotamian culture. In Aztec mythology only Coxcoxtli and his wife Xochiquetzal were forewarned of the flood by God and survived by building a huge boat. They wandered for 104 years before landing in “Antlan.”





The Mechoacanesecs of Central America say Tezpi built a large boat, loaded it with animals, grains, seeds, and escaped the flood with his wife and children.





The Maya say “the great mother and great father” survived and repopulated the world after the flood. The Chickasaw native Americans say only one family and two animals of every kind were saved from the flood.





The same basic story is found in almost 600 cultures around the world, but the claims are quite difficult to swallow. Is the flood just a story, a myth with metaphorical meaning, or a literal account of worldwide flooding?





The following presentation "Lost Legends of Atlantis" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

--

“Those (Morons) Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George Santayana





The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.





LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]

Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)

(Links and description for verification and research under alle my videos.)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/

https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html





LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SJi4d4iV7btZ/

https://rumble.com/v11smmt-lhfe-21.html





LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbGTed8uzfPT/

https://rumble.com/v11so7r-lhfe-22-dec-9-2021.html





LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/olUfPn58whOM/

https://rumble.com/v11sowr-lhfe-23-jan-19-2022.html





LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]

https://rumble.com/v12g8id-lhfe-24-end-25.04.2022.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aVJHkZIVPq5Y/

https://www.brighteon.com/dfaee882-0c9e-4576-9cdb-ec6b3ed72041





LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JimZUv8qJZXb/

https://rumble.com/v11spqh-lhfe-rdels-llg1-trailer-comming-soon-20.04.2022.html





LLG: 1 The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter One [25.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vs3sDthY0wm/

https://rumble.com/v12ga09-llg-1-the-labyrinth-of-the-lost-guild-chapter-one-25.04.2022.html

https://www.brighteon.com/4f60b73a-0871-4e28-af55-6c99fdd55e68





LHFE 2:END - ANNEX 1 [10.05.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tI2DKhqwtiMB/

https://rumble.com/v14mgb9-lhfe-2end-annex-1-10.05.2022.html

https://www.brighteon.com/946be9bc-85b3-44ef-b9ce-90be063e8007





AEWAR/Ewaranon LLG:2 [26.05.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YvWzvppgScWW/

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1844

--

19,625 views Jun 17, 2022

Eric Dubay

152K subscribers

https://youtu.be/UdnjjA6tc2Y

https://www.youtube.com/c/FlatEarthEric







