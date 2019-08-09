In the summer of 1966, Paul McCartney of Beatles’ fame vanished without a trace. Waiting in the wings was an impostor dubbed “Billy Shears.” In time, memories of Paul faded, and the double usurped his identity. Paul’s legacy has been sullied by sub-par, trite songs. Paul had the highest standards when it came to his musical output. He would never have released some of the rubbish that has his name on it. Paul had integrity, and would not have abused his popularity to sell an inferior product. As many critics would agree, this is not Faul’s philosophy. He only cares about reaping rewards from his undeserved position on the rock ’n roll hierarchy. Recently, Faul chastised his audience for failing to appreciate his songs enough (In this case, “Fuh You.”) He vowed to play them anyway, effectively forcing pure junk on his fans. Paul would have reevaluated his abilities had his songs failed to please. Billy has no sense of shame. He considers himself to be quite the star, regardless of any negative feedback. It is of no consequence to him that any credibility he may possess is down to Paul’s talent. Faul’s reign is coming to an end. Three things cannot be long hidden: The sun, the moon, and the truth. Paul’s record will eventually be set straight. Faul will be relegated to a footnote in history, where he belongs, and the Beatles will be remembered for the love and joy they brought to humanity. All of this and more is discussed in “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney” by Tina Foster. Available on amazon.com. Tina Foster is an attorney and author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney” and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." Both are on amazon.com.

Tina Foster, the author of "Plastic Macca" and "The Splitting Image," fearlessly delves into controversial subjects such as government conspiracies and secret societies. Through thought-provoking writings, she challenges conventional wisdom, inviting readers to question official narratives. Despite facing criticism, Foster's work sheds light on lesser-known information, encouraging critical thinking and inspiring readers to explore hidden histories. Her contributions to alternative research have made a significant impact, emphasizing the importance of alternative perspectives in fostering a well-rounded understanding of our world.

Blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com

Web: www.cynthiahodges.com/auriga