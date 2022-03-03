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Fear Jesus To Strengthen Your Body - Proverbs 3:7-8 (NIV)
7 Do not be wise in your own eyes;
fear the Lord and shun evil.
8 This will bring health to your body
and nourishment to your bones.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Be humble. Fear God. Eschew evil.
And 2 outta 3 ain't enough.
https://pc1.tiny.us/y7yzhx45
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