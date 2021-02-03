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COVID 19 Masks 011 - Germany Mask Madness
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40 views • February 03, 2021
It's all about control.
Getting people to do what they are told without questions.
It's just so hard to fathom out the mentality of those enforcing the laws.
Are they just stupid or actually brainwashed zombies?
Getting people to do what they are told without questions.
It's just so hard to fathom out the mentality of those enforcing the laws.
Are they just stupid or actually brainwashed zombies?
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