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Five in Ten 9/1/21: Dozens Rescued in Bust of Multi-State Trafficking Ring
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31 views • September 01, 2021
47 people were rescued from 12 states and 102 suspects are behind bars thanks to Operation United Front, a mission led by the Missouri Attorney General and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) More than a million in Louisiana may be without power for weeks; 4) Dept. of Education launches civil rights probe into states banning school mask mandates; 3) Dozens on Nigerian Christians killed by Muslim Fulani herdsmen; 2) Multi-state operation rescues dozens from human traffickers; 1) Environmental protesters in London leave behind 120 tons of trash.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) More than a million in Louisiana may be without power for weeks; 4) Dept. of Education launches civil rights probe into states banning school mask mandates; 3) Dozens on Nigerian Christians killed by Muslim Fulani herdsmen; 2) Multi-state operation rescues dozens from human traffickers; 1) Environmental protesters in London leave behind 120 tons of trash.
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