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Lt. General Tom McInerney: The Attempted Steal of Trump's White House - Does Prison Await Joe Biden?
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228 views • November 28, 2020
This video documentary begins on Election Day (November 3rd) with CIA and Military Whistleblower Lt. General Tom McInerney speaking with Steve Bannon on War Room Pandemic where he discusses Operation Scoreboard and Hammer and predicts that the 2020 Election will be stolen using Dominion Voting Machines and shady activities and from there I follow the Election with Sidney Powell on Lou Dobbs while nothing has been verified two days after the Election and then I take it full circle through Rudy Giuliani's Republican discoveries in Pennsylvania before the Republican legislators and I bring it full circle back to Lt. General McInerney's latest interview and Election follow-up with the two Mike's YouTube Channel. I end the video with the question being asked by TRU News and Rick Wiles: Will Joe Biden be arrested before his inauguration, if he makes it that far?
For all the Start Times of this Six Part Video here are your topics and starting points.
Part One Introduction to a Stolen Election
Part Two begins @ 5:30 Mark @GlobalAgenda introduction to the latest information coming out of the Sidney Powell filed lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia and discussing the Rudy Giuliani gathering of witnesses in Pennsylvania on November 24th.
Part Three begins @ 21:36 CIA Operation Scoreboard Whistleblower Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney with Steve Bannon on War Room Pandemic - November 3rd (Election Day.)
Part Four begins @ 27:53 Sidney Powell on FOX News with Lou Dobbs talking about the oddities of the Election to date. Which was November 5th and she was already calling out dominion Voting Machines and Ballot stuffing for Joe Biden and the Democrats.
Part Five begins @ 39:45 Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney Returns with the Two Mikes Michael Yeager YouTube Channel on November 25th (Post Election Discussion)
Part Six begins @ 1:04:15 Rick Wiles and his TRU News Round Table. White House Military Insider tells Rick why he feels Joe Biden will not make it to inauguration. He will be forced to surrender to authorities for his treasonous ways with Hunter and China.
Related Links:
Sidney Powell's Blog
https://defendingtherepublic.org/
Panda Tribute on Twitter
https://twitter.com/PandaTribune/
The Wrap Up of Voter Fraud
https://directorblue.blogspot.com/2020/11/infographic-shocking-allegations-of.html
Sidney Powell Releases the 'Kraken' in Georgia with Explosive New Lawsuit
https://pjmedia.com/election/victoria-taft/2020/11/26/breaking-sidney-powell-releases-the-kraken-in-georgia-with-explosive-new-lawsuit-n1174691
https://conservativedailypost.com/kraken-released-powell-files-midnight-lawsuit-spelling-out-massive-election-fraud/
Related videos:
GOOD NEWS! ACB UPHOLDS CONSTITUTION! SIDNEY RELEASES EVIDENCE IN GA FILING! SUCCESSFUL PA HEARING!
Black Conservative Patriot
https://youtu.be/nlGF29WaKIg
Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney Thanksgiving Update
Michael Yeager
https://youtu.be/_JVlyvQd7Vo
RICK WILES: "MR. BIDEN WILL NOT BE SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT HE WILL BE ARRESTED"
thedeadgene
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KhVfM7ZWbSZF/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
For all the Start Times of this Six Part Video here are your topics and starting points.
Part One Introduction to a Stolen Election
Part Two begins @ 5:30 Mark @GlobalAgenda introduction to the latest information coming out of the Sidney Powell filed lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia and discussing the Rudy Giuliani gathering of witnesses in Pennsylvania on November 24th.
Part Three begins @ 21:36 CIA Operation Scoreboard Whistleblower Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney with Steve Bannon on War Room Pandemic - November 3rd (Election Day.)
Part Four begins @ 27:53 Sidney Powell on FOX News with Lou Dobbs talking about the oddities of the Election to date. Which was November 5th and she was already calling out dominion Voting Machines and Ballot stuffing for Joe Biden and the Democrats.
Part Five begins @ 39:45 Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney Returns with the Two Mikes Michael Yeager YouTube Channel on November 25th (Post Election Discussion)
Part Six begins @ 1:04:15 Rick Wiles and his TRU News Round Table. White House Military Insider tells Rick why he feels Joe Biden will not make it to inauguration. He will be forced to surrender to authorities for his treasonous ways with Hunter and China.
Related Links:
Sidney Powell's Blog
https://defendingtherepublic.org/
Panda Tribute on Twitter
https://twitter.com/PandaTribune/
The Wrap Up of Voter Fraud
https://directorblue.blogspot.com/2020/11/infographic-shocking-allegations-of.html
Sidney Powell Releases the 'Kraken' in Georgia with Explosive New Lawsuit
https://pjmedia.com/election/victoria-taft/2020/11/26/breaking-sidney-powell-releases-the-kraken-in-georgia-with-explosive-new-lawsuit-n1174691
https://conservativedailypost.com/kraken-released-powell-files-midnight-lawsuit-spelling-out-massive-election-fraud/
Related videos:
GOOD NEWS! ACB UPHOLDS CONSTITUTION! SIDNEY RELEASES EVIDENCE IN GA FILING! SUCCESSFUL PA HEARING!
Black Conservative Patriot
https://youtu.be/nlGF29WaKIg
Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney Thanksgiving Update
Michael Yeager
https://youtu.be/_JVlyvQd7Vo
RICK WILES: "MR. BIDEN WILL NOT BE SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT HE WILL BE ARRESTED"
thedeadgene
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KhVfM7ZWbSZF/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
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