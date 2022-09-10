No Economy Will Survive This

🌎DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/





European Electric futures market in chaos, hyperinflation running into energy prices and the changes people are making in life to survive the coming winter. Cashless digital payments are the future as our old fiat system disappears. How can we thrive during these periods.





Alternative View 12 https://alternativeview.co.uk/schedule









▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●





🌎 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030





🌎 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -





🌎 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030





●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●





https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***





🌎 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com





🌎 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw





🌎 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9





●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●





https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326





Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/





Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030





LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.