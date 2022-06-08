Why You Should Really Slow Down and Chew.

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇How much time do you need to eat properly?Taking the time to chew your food can seem like a hassle, especially when you’re busy.But here’s a perfectly good reason for you to slow down while you eat (and it’s just not to savor the flavors or to avoid choking!In this video, executive, entrepreneur, and the founder and former CEO of InfoSpace Naveen Jain, explains why your Mom was right to tell you to eat slowly and chew your food!According to Naveen, taking the time to chew your food can help your saliva and oral microbiome to pre-digest your food which will in turn make the entire digestion process a whole lot EASIER for your body. You’ll also get to absorb MORE nutrients this way!What are your thoughts about this information? Let us know in the comments!