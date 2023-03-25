Antichrist Australian Government Debanking Christians

Stew Peters interviews Maria Zeee on her being debanked by a large bank and slandered for her belief in the Bible and the Lord Jesus Christ. The media here and abroad are the original lying prophets. Are you ready saints to suffer for Christ?
