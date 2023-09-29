Surely you all perfectly remember the statement of President Zelensky during his recent visit to the United States. Back then he promised that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would liberate the city of 'Bakhmut' very soon. However, judging by how events are developing along the entire front line, Zelensky will not be able to keep his promise.1 Earlier this week, war correspondents and military telegram channels reported that Russian troops had managed to make a successful breakthrough in the strategically important settlement of 'Orekhovo-Vasilevka' located northwest of the city of 'Bakhmut'.
