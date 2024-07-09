BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CURBSTOMP THE TRUTH ☈ THE SEPTEMBER 11 PASSPORT MISDIRECTION
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
16 views • 10 months ago

𝔼𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣_𝕎𝕒𝕧𝕖 - Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) bluntly re-examines the highly questionable assertion by FBI officials that Satam al-Suqami's passport was discovered on the streets of New York before the Twin Towers collapsed on 9/11.


Source: https://x.com/5HTP_A8US3R/status/1803930944203579529


Thumbnail: https://foreignpolicy.com/2009/10/30/daily-brief-passports-linked-to-911-found-in-northwest-pakistan-military-operations/


VfB knows many of you thought you saw 'planes' in the skies; they were ancillary to the plot, which was to loot the gold under the WTC complex whilst hiding evidence of said theft and other crimes; of course, since VfB didn't commit 9/11, cannot possibly tell you all of the 'benefits' of said crime, but nearly 23 years later, can put a pretty comprehensive picture together 🖼


WE ALL WATCHED AN IMAX MOVIE IN MIDAIR 📽


Recall Gelitin | B-Thing?


What exactly did you think they were doing...?


Just to say it plainly: the passport was planted 🪪

