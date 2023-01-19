Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Neil Degrasse Tyson Presupposes Lockdowns were Right ... + Inflation "the only choice"
38 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 18 hours ago |

Neil Degrasse Tyson was recently on Patrick Bet-David Valuetainment show, and made a giant presupposition regarding the pandemic response and the following inflationary money print. It's very important to be able to catch presuppositions embedded into an argument before excepting them and changing the playing field on with you debate, in addition to the fact that inflation is theft.#neildegrassetyson #inflation #presuppositions #pandemic


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
debatereactioninflationpsychologyreaction videoneil degrasse tysonmoney printingvaluetainmentpatrick bet davidpandemic responsearguingpresuppositionsembedded presuppositionsdebate techniquesargumentative techniquesthink past for sale

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket