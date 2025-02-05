© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brandon Taylor Moore - X has allowed Freedom of Speech to go global 🌎 for the first time in humanity’s history. Case in point 👇. What a time to be alive. 😯😮😲🤯 Vigorous debate regarding what is true, is a hallmark of free and democratic societies. If I’m wrong, just let me know. 😎
Source: https://x.com/LetsGoBrando45/status/1886877465592889600
Comment posted: Countless Israelis are to be beheaded for their testimony of Jesus in 2025 per Christians. Those ppl kill babies & cheer & laugh. How can the Christians not see this?? It has to be that Yahweh has given them over to thier desires. What else could it be; it’s so obvious?
https://x.com/Walter2037863/status/1886896004957397181
Reply from poster: It’s hard for me to reconcile as well and I’m a Christian.
https://x.com/LetsGoBrando45/status/1886902916738375943
2nd comment: Israel became the church ☦️
https://x.com/TruthHurts762/status/188692497822791307
"Countless Israelis are to be beheaded for their testimony of Jesus in 2025 per Christians. Those ppl kill babies & cheer & laugh" - haven't heard of this...can anyone elaborate?