Great Reset | Painful TRUTH | How Do They Get Surveillance Under Our Skin? "It's Already Working Right Now." - Todd Callender
How Do They Get Surveillance Under Our Skin?
"It's Already Working Right Now." - Todd Callender (Attorney)

Does the Military Actually Get Involved When There Is an Overthrow of the United States Government?
"No. Our Founding Fathers Demanded Since Day One That Our Military Is Governed by Civilian Oversight." - Kash Patel

Todd Callender & Jeffrey Prather | The Great Reset | "Surveillance Under the Skin? WE ARE ALREADY THERE." - Todd Callender | The Connection Between 5G, Crystal Oscillators, CBDCs, Luciferase-Based Biosensors and the mRNA-Modifying Nano-Technology Filled COVID-19 Shots?

Learn more about Todd Callender today at: www.VaxxChoice.com and www.DrAdvocates.com

Learn more about Jeffrey Prather today at: www.JeffreyPrather.com

Watch the Original Shattered Paradise Broadcast, Spiritual Warfare Hidden Ops: The Portal is Crystal Clear HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHdpSPjLWOc

What Is An ePCR?
https://www.ems1.com/ems-products/epcr-electronic-patient-care-reporting/

What Are Crystal Oscillators?
https://www.vyrian.com/how-crystal-oscillators-meet-requirements-for-5g-networks/
https://www.ndk.com/en/products/purpose/5g/pdf/c_NH9070WD_e.pdf

What Is Executive Order 14067: https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets

Quantum Stamp = Vaccine Passport - READ - https://quantstamp.com/blog/quantstamp-serving-as-technical-contributor-to-world-economic-forums-cbdc-project
Quant = CDBC Monetary System - READ - https://quant.network/digital-currencies/
Quantum Computer That Powers CERN = CERN = 666 Logo
The Great Reset Goal Is to Get Their Technology Under Your Skin

The Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content
POINT #1 - Yuval Noah Harari | "Ideally the Response to COVID Should Be the Establishment of a Global Healthcare System. COVID Legitimizes the Deployment of Mass Surveillance Even In Democratic Countries and It Makes Surveillance Go Under Your Skin." - VIDEO CLIP #1 https://rumble.com/v1x51f0-yuval-noah-harari-ideally-the-response-to-covid.html
POINT #2 - Can They Use the Shots to Put Their Technology Under Your Skin? Luciferase-Based Biosensors in the Era of the COVID-19 Pandemic - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8370122/
POINT #3 - Can They Use Their Vaccine Passports to Put Their Technology Under Your Skin? Why Was the Epstein and Gates Funded MIT Lab Working On th Creation of Vaccine Passports and a Specialized Invisible Dye, Delivered Along with a Vaccine, Could Enable “On-Patient” Storage - READ
https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218
Quantum Stamp = Vaccine Passport - READ - https://quantstamp.com/blog/quantstamp-serving-as-technical-contributor-to-world-economic-forums-cbdc-project
VIDEO CLIP #2 - https://rumble.com/v21wz8g-digital-health-passports-lets-have-a-digital-health.html
POINT #4 - Quant = CDBC Monetary System - READ - https://quant.network/digital-currencies/
POINT #5 - WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA - READ - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and CBDC-Related Confiscation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com

Discover the TRUTH About the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Today: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Discover the Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Jan. 20th & 21st - 584 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

