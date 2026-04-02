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Iranian Armed Forces, We have not only targeted your bases - we are uncovering the hideouts of your officers & commanders
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"America has never been humiliated in its history as much as Trump has humiliated America."

Iranian Armed Forces General Staff spokesman Brigadier General Shafaei:

"We have not only targeted your bases — we are uncovering the hideouts of your officers and commanders, with the help of the Muslim people, and bringing our lethal weapons down upon them."

Iran is now in its fifth week of standing against the United States.

Adding, about plane photos:

U.S. military aircraft at Sofia International Airport in Bulgaria.

On March 18, Iran issued a diplomatic warning to Bulgaria, protesting the presence of U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport. The note urged Bulgarian authorities not to permit the use of their territory for operations against Iran and emphasized Tehran’s right to protect its interests under international law.

Bulgaria’s Defense Minister, Atanas Zapryanov, has repeatedly stated that the country is not involved in any U.S. or Israeli operations targeting Iran, stressing a "commitment to de-escalation and peaceful resolution."

Officials have reiterated that the U.S. assets stationed in Bulgaria are intended "solely for NATO exercises."

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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