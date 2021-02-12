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ThePatriotNurse:Painful Periods? Try THIS. It Changed My Life! Herbal Medicine, Female Reproductive Formula, Ginger, Wheat Germ Oil:
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203 views • February 12, 2021
Posted 11February2021 ThePatriotNurse
Patriot Nurse discusses valuable herbal support for the female reproductive tract. Originally sourced from the School of Natural Healing by Dr. Christopher, this formula has been used by many women to support their bodies, resulting in easier and less painful periods. Try Female Reproductive Formula, Ginger, Wheat Germ Oil:
School of Natural Healing Book: Hardcover – January 1, 2014 by Dr. John R. Chrisopher ISBN-13 : 978-1879436305
Herbal Home Health Care 2nd Edition by John R. Christopher ISBN-13 : 978-1879436039
Herbal Medicine,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Patriot Nurse discusses valuable herbal support for the female reproductive tract. Originally sourced from the School of Natural Healing by Dr. Christopher, this formula has been used by many women to support their bodies, resulting in easier and less painful periods. Try Female Reproductive Formula, Ginger, Wheat Germ Oil:
School of Natural Healing Book: Hardcover – January 1, 2014 by Dr. John R. Chrisopher ISBN-13 : 978-1879436305
Herbal Home Health Care 2nd Edition by John R. Christopher ISBN-13 : 978-1879436039
Herbal Medicine,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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