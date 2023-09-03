Create New Account
Gedanken bei meinem Ausritt mit dem Hombre am. 03.09 2023
RASTA
Welche Rolle nimmst du in deinem Leben ein.

Bist du

🔸Runner oder

🔸Victim oder

🔸Chaser

Manchmal ist es sinnvoll, die Rollen zu wechseln.

Die Entscheidung liegt allein bei dir.

Bleibt's gsund

Euer Hombre 🍀♥️

