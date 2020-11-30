Sidney Powell's 30 claims of voter fraud in Georgia lawsuit; GOP flips 3rd House seat in California

00:00 Sen. Scott: Stakes Are High for Georgia

One Republican senator says the stakes are high in the Georgia runoffs. He says, if Republicans lose Georgia, Democrats will transform the country into a ‘socialist utopia.’



01:22 Georgia Lawsuit Makes 30 Allegations

Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell's new Georgia lawsuit makes dozens of allegations. Here are some of them and what her team is asking the court to do about them.



02:53 GOP Flips 3rd House Seat in California

Another Republican candidate has emerged victorious in a tight house race in California. This marks the third congressional seat that Republicans have flipped in the state of California this election.



04:24 Wisconsin Woman Charged With Voter Fraud

A Wisconsin woman has been charged with voter fraud. This, after prosecutors alleged she submitted an absentee ballot for her life partner who died earlier this year.



05:15 Pompeo Talks Afghanistan Troops Withdrawal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has defended Trump’s plan to reduce the number of American troops in Afghanistan. Pompeo says removing them from harm’s way is part of the Trump administration’s mission.



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