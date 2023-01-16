Jon Pike - "Kill yourself" - song "supported by the Canadian government" (music video)

Jon Pike is a singer-songwriter from Newfoundland who is now living in Toronto.Please support this brave and talented artist with buying his music on I tunes. You find him there and elsewhere under the name BRDGS
https://soundcloud.com/brdgsmsc
https://www.youtube.com/@BRDGS/videos
Kill yourself (Satirical song about "MAID" - Canadian government encouraging their citizen to commit suicide)
