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After G7 Decision, Little Time to Reconsider World Fuel - "The Whole World Will Have To Move from Fossil Fuels Eventually, it’s not an endless supply" – Russian Rep to EU replied. 032922
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80 views • March 29, 2022
After the G7 and then the EU rejected Russia’s proposed conditions for gas supplies to be paid in rubles, Moscow responded it won't provide the resource for free. Russia accounts for about 40% of the EU’s gas imports, and the bloc is now looking at substituting its major supplier. RT spoke to Vladimir Chizhov, the Russian permanent representative to the EU, to discuss if the bloc still has time to reconsider.
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