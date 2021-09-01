© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gold star father on the loss of his son and how he feels about President Biden
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • September 01, 2021
Father of fallen hero Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover speaks out against the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Biden's responsibility and more - via Newsmax
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.