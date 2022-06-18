Another food plant burns - 97th in the past 18 months. The mass starvation plan continues

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Voice of America.
Jun 16, 2022 Ukrainian police and forensic experts examine the wreckage at a food factory hit by shelling in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.
MORE: A food factory in Kharkiv was hit by a missile strike early June 16, leaving damaged office and storage facilities, and a destroyed workshop.
No casualties were reported, the company's lawyer said.
At least five trucks and tractors were also destroyed.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, has been relatively quiet since Ukrainian forces regained territory around it and pushed back Russian troops earlier this month, enabling rescuers to search for bodies of people buried under the rubble weeks before.
Kharkiv suffered heavy bombardment from the very start of the Russian invasion on February 24, which left the city of 1.5 million a wasteland of ruined buildings and debris.
(Reuters)
https://www.voanews.com/a/6620212.html
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