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Cyberwarfare IS War: The Insurrection Act, and 12th & 14th Amendment - Leigh D
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287 views • December 09, 2020
Wars are not won by going in the front door. There are many players on the chessboard, as well as many players NOT on the board, which we cannot see. While courtroom challenges and legislative discussions are interesting, they do not represent the entire game. We should also be focusing on the Insurrection Act, Military Tribunals, and the 12th and 14th Amendments.
Leigh D: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gqxlKd0_YYCxEkj9aA1dg
From JSF:
REMEMBER, IT IS NOT CHINA.
Bill gates and other leftists, NOT CHINA, fired American poll workers and replaced them with Antifa and other creeps. THE JEWISH COMMUNITY, AND ONLY THE JEWISH COMMUNITY, is using it's media that THEY CONTROL to claim there was no election fraud. I do not see ANY Chinese judges rejecting every voter fraud case, they are ALL Jews or were placed by Jews with Jew SOROS dollars.
Chinese people did not hand out black sharpies they knew would throw the vote in Arizona and elsewhere. Chinese people did not throw out Republican poll watchers. Chinese people did not shred the ballots, or run the incinerator next to the landscaping company. Chinese people are not doing the reporting that is fraudulent and covering it all up. Zukerberg is NOT CHINESE, and neither is anyone else in big tech, which is censoring it all, THIS COUP IS 100 PERCENT BOLSHEVIK COMMUNIST JEW AND NO ONE ELSE, IF THEY CAN USE CHINA AS A ZOMBIE STATE BY SUCKERING XI, THEY WILL AND THAT'S THE END OF IT.
Do not be the fool who can't see the obvious, all the scamming pundits slamming legitimate whistleblowers into the gutter while refusing most airtime ARE NOT CHINESE
THE CHINESE DID NOT CUT THE FEED EVERY TIME TRUMP MENTIONED VOTE FRAUD. IT WAS NOT THE CHINESE CUTTING HIM OFF, IT WAS THE JEWS AND DO NOT EVER FORGET THAT.
The Jews are now in the process of scapegoating CHINA so everyone looks away from them now, but on the ground, in the United States, there are NO CHINA MEN, ONLY JEWS making all of this crap happen. Put accountability where it belongs. DO NOT allow the scapegoat!
People are so desperate to stop someone who has been stuffed into China's back pocket and is endlessly corrupt from being president. so ANYONE who can be blamed to stop it sounds like a good deal. However, failure to remember who actually carried out and supported this fraud will only set us up for another round, and it WAS NOT CHINA.
The Jews support China and want China in all of this because China is the one country they can use to destroy the United States, which is the only country that can stop their bolshevik takeover. China is already communist, which is what the Jews want globally.
China is a tool and nothing more!
Never forget: 1000. GOY. SLAVES. The Jews will do anything to accomplish it.
Leigh D: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gqxlKd0_YYCxEkj9aA1dg
From JSF:
REMEMBER, IT IS NOT CHINA.
Bill gates and other leftists, NOT CHINA, fired American poll workers and replaced them with Antifa and other creeps. THE JEWISH COMMUNITY, AND ONLY THE JEWISH COMMUNITY, is using it's media that THEY CONTROL to claim there was no election fraud. I do not see ANY Chinese judges rejecting every voter fraud case, they are ALL Jews or were placed by Jews with Jew SOROS dollars.
Chinese people did not hand out black sharpies they knew would throw the vote in Arizona and elsewhere. Chinese people did not throw out Republican poll watchers. Chinese people did not shred the ballots, or run the incinerator next to the landscaping company. Chinese people are not doing the reporting that is fraudulent and covering it all up. Zukerberg is NOT CHINESE, and neither is anyone else in big tech, which is censoring it all, THIS COUP IS 100 PERCENT BOLSHEVIK COMMUNIST JEW AND NO ONE ELSE, IF THEY CAN USE CHINA AS A ZOMBIE STATE BY SUCKERING XI, THEY WILL AND THAT'S THE END OF IT.
Do not be the fool who can't see the obvious, all the scamming pundits slamming legitimate whistleblowers into the gutter while refusing most airtime ARE NOT CHINESE
THE CHINESE DID NOT CUT THE FEED EVERY TIME TRUMP MENTIONED VOTE FRAUD. IT WAS NOT THE CHINESE CUTTING HIM OFF, IT WAS THE JEWS AND DO NOT EVER FORGET THAT.
The Jews are now in the process of scapegoating CHINA so everyone looks away from them now, but on the ground, in the United States, there are NO CHINA MEN, ONLY JEWS making all of this crap happen. Put accountability where it belongs. DO NOT allow the scapegoat!
People are so desperate to stop someone who has been stuffed into China's back pocket and is endlessly corrupt from being president. so ANYONE who can be blamed to stop it sounds like a good deal. However, failure to remember who actually carried out and supported this fraud will only set us up for another round, and it WAS NOT CHINA.
The Jews support China and want China in all of this because China is the one country they can use to destroy the United States, which is the only country that can stop their bolshevik takeover. China is already communist, which is what the Jews want globally.
China is a tool and nothing more!
Never forget: 1000. GOY. SLAVES. The Jews will do anything to accomplish it.
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