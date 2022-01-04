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Julie Ann Nobles develops Bell’s Palsy, uncontrollable convulsions after experimental Moderna mRNA injection 💉
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167 views • January 04, 2022
Julie Ann Nobles develops Bell’s Palsy, uncontrollable convulsions after experimental Moderna mRNA injection 💉
Mrs. Julie Ann Nobles received her first dose of experimental Moderna mRNA on May 14, according to her Facebook page. She “happily” received the injection because she was excited about mask mandates being lifted. Mrs. Nobles also “heard” on the news how it is safe.
Learn more:
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/07/21/julie-ann-nobles-colorado-woman-develops-bells-palsy-uncontrollable-convulsions-after-experimental-moderna-mrna-injection/
Mrs. Julie Ann Nobles received her first dose of experimental Moderna mRNA on May 14, according to her Facebook page. She “happily” received the injection because she was excited about mask mandates being lifted. Mrs. Nobles also “heard” on the news how it is safe.
Learn more:
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/07/21/julie-ann-nobles-colorado-woman-develops-bells-palsy-uncontrollable-convulsions-after-experimental-moderna-mrna-injection/
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