Tariffs And Regulation Squeeze Steel Supply

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The heart of American manufacturing is under pressure. John Roy reveals how 50% steel tariffs and crushing regulations have forced two US steel mills to close, creating an unprecedented supply chain crisis for makers like Dawson Knives. A must-watch for anyone who supports US industry.
#MadeInUSA #SupplyChain #Manufacturing #SteelTariffs #SmallBusiness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport