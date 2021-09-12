© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The O'Connell Report: 9/11 | Oden Yinon | COVID & East India Trading Company Domination of Eurasia
Follow
1
Share
Report
120 views • September 12, 2021
The O'Connell Report: September 11, 2021
Episode: 73
9/11 | Oden Yinon | COVID & East India Trading Company Domination of Eurasia
Source Video: Brendon O'Connell
Website: https://www.talpiot.tech
911 was a UK/European banking cartel operation ran out of Israel, also involving the Political Zionist Movement in Germany and the United States.
It's aim was as per The Oded Yinon Plan - breaking up the Middle East to end Pan Arab nationalism and facilitate the laying down of the geo-political foundations of Greater Israel.
Greater Israel would then form the "hub" of the Pan Eurasian Trading Bloc and super state envisioned by The Banking House of Rothschild. This was prophesied 400 years ago in The Bunting Cloverleaf Map.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Episode: 73
9/11 | Oden Yinon | COVID & East India Trading Company Domination of Eurasia
Source Video: Brendon O'Connell
Website: https://www.talpiot.tech
911 was a UK/European banking cartel operation ran out of Israel, also involving the Political Zionist Movement in Germany and the United States.
It's aim was as per The Oded Yinon Plan - breaking up the Middle East to end Pan Arab nationalism and facilitate the laying down of the geo-political foundations of Greater Israel.
Greater Israel would then form the "hub" of the Pan Eurasian Trading Bloc and super state envisioned by The Banking House of Rothschild. This was prophesied 400 years ago in The Bunting Cloverleaf Map.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.