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Donald Trump - God Brings Justice Now !!!
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170 views • February 28, 2021
Watch this video to increase the power of decree of what God's will is for Trump and us American people.
When there are two or more people in agreement then Jesus Christ is there and the manifestation comes to pass quickly ,
the same rule applies to watching this video.
Trump is remaining president and the military is under his command
to do the mop up job of the treasonist people.
Come and subscribe to my Youtube channels
- danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists
including many more new God Trump videos !!!
God is great ,
God Bless ,
Daniel
When there are two or more people in agreement then Jesus Christ is there and the manifestation comes to pass quickly ,
the same rule applies to watching this video.
Trump is remaining president and the military is under his command
to do the mop up job of the treasonist people.
Come and subscribe to my Youtube channels
- danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists
including many more new God Trump videos !!!
God is great ,
God Bless ,
Daniel
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