For The ROOT of the DECEPTION IS in the LANGUAGE- For the serious student of the Quantum-Grammar

QUANTUM-LANGUAGE PART 1 of 17

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Simfinet

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******PLEASE NOTE: " Watch this particular series VIA my Channel's PLAYLIST called "YOUR Real IDENTITY [Part 2]". Its in a better chronological order*******



"The Root of the Deception is in Language... Think about that for a moment.



When you set the parameters of language, you have the power to manipulate the people who use it.



And of course, the 'powers that be' have been controlling the "strawman" through fraudulent conveyance of language for aeons.



However, if you discovered that language (just like everything else on earth) has a MATHEMATICAL INTERFACE, and through it comes a FACTUAL structure that cannot 'allegedly' be challenged, what would you do..?



For what its worth, this is quite fascinating!



A Side note:

When it comes to Quantum Language David is certainly the go-to man, but there are some things he says about the masons and the illuminati, which intuitively I'm not sold on. So for myself, I have taken what I feel is relevant and have dropped the rest."



FindingSolutions note:

He did sell out to the 1%, he helped B. Clinton with the Lewinski affair, remember his "That depends what IS is." answer in Congress. David Wynn Miller, by his own admission trained Kamala Harris as well as Supreme Court Head, John Roberts, in Quantum-Grammar and others of that ilk.



He gave up his rights to the Title 4 Flag and the copyright to the mechanics to : Russell-Jay: Gould before his death in 2018.



Some of the misdirection he put in his work has since been corrected by: Russell-Jay: Gould.



www.lastflagstanding.com

www.fortheclaimofthelife.com

YT : Russell-Jay: Gould.

www.warcastles.com