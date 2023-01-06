InfoWars - Roger Stone Breaks Down The House Speaker Vote And Why McCarthy Should Never Be Speaker - 1-05-2023

Roger Stone joins host Owen Shroyer to break down the House Speaker vote and detail why Kevin McCarthy should never be Speaker.
Mirrored - https://www.banned.video/watch?id=63b739894c205b0d90446c47
