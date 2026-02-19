© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💬🇺🇸🇮🇱 Iraqi Resistance group Saraya Awliya al-Dam has pledged its support for Iran, warning that it will enter the conflict if the Trump–Bibi–Epstein administration launches an attack on the country.
The group’s video statement showcases several advanced unmanned systems, including the Shahed-101 drone.