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art rock, psychedelic rock, 92 BPM, half-time backbeat, chant vocals, call and response, phased electric guitar, overdriven bass, tom tom marches, syncopated hand percussion, synth arpeggios, analog pads, plate reverb, spring reverb, tape saturation, stereo delay, crescendo arrangement, bittersweet nostalgia
[Singer A]
Ap-ter-a
Ap-ter-a
Ap-ter-a
Ap-ter-a
[Transition]
[Singer B]
[Electronic beeping]
[Heavy sigh]
[Rhythmic footsteps fading in]
[Melodic Interlude]
(Synthesizer or ethereal strings)
[Singer A]
Ap-ter-a
Ap-ter-a
Ap-ter-a
Ap-ter-a
[Instrumental Outro]
(Building intensity, then dropping to ambient sounds)
[Singer B]
[Low rumble of thunder]
[Distant birdsong]
[Crashing waves]