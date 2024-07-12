Disembodied Nephilim Are Demons Debate With Dr. Heiser's Foundation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are "demons the disembodied spirits of the nephilim?" If so, what is the heirarchy of evil? Join special guest Ronn Johnson from the Dr. Heiser Foundation as we'll discuss the pecking order of aliens, demons, nephilim, fallen angels, cosmic dignitaries, archas, exousias, kosmokratoras skoteus, pneumatika ponerous epouraniois, Eph. 6:12 and more! Join us!