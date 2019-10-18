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Trump in Dallas: Threats, Gaffes & Massive Crowds
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485 views • October 18, 2019
Threats — veiled, direct, & gaffes — preceded Trump’s visit to Dallas. Here’s what he said and what it looked like from Alex Jones bull horning from an armored vehicle to the BETA O’Rourke counter-rally.
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