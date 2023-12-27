Side Effects and Lawsuits will take down the mRNA Producers w SG Dr. Ladapo

Help fight human trafficking while boosting your kids immune system with Z-stack Kids – learn more at https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack-kids?ref=Sarah&variant=41579270897830

One of the bravest doctors in the country, Florida's Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, joins the program to discuss his new book "Transcend Fear: A Blueprint for Mindful Leadership in Public Health". We also discuss the situation that is quickly forming against the mRNA producing companies due to the massive side effects and new and ongoing lawsuits. Lastly we discuss his personal situation and how he became who he is today. You can buy a copy of his book at https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510774711/transcend-fear/ or at many other book retailers.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.