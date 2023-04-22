IS THIS THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT? CATASTROPHIC HAIL-FLOODS-HARVESTS? CYCLES OF CONTROL*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://watchers.news/2023/04/22/historic-hailstorm-hits-havana-one-of-the-most-important-hailstorm-events-in-known-history-cuba/ https://watchers.news/2023/04/19/heavy-rain-and-giant-hail-hit-rio-grande-do-sul-leaving-hundreds-of-homes-damaged-brazil/ https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1648860417286893570 https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1649694794912768009 https://twitter.com/RoCMH/status/1649518933735604226 https://twitter.com/PaulGoldEagle/status/1649180266219585536 https://watchers.news/2023/04/21/cyclone-yaku-perus-first-cyclone-in-40-years-and-el-nino-costero-leave-54-of-the-country-under-a-state-of-emergency/ https://watchers.news/2023/04/21/earth-facing-filament-eruption-produces-m1-7-solar-flare-and-strong-cme/ https://www.rt.com/africa/575127-zimbabwe-economic-growth-harvest/ https://en.mercopress.com/2022/09/27/brazil-expects-record-harvest-of-wheat-and-moves-closer-to-self-sufficiency https://en.mercopress.com/2022/12/17/fears-of-a-record-breaking-global-soybean-harvest-and-insufficient-demand https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/boro-paddy-production-set-new-record-agriculture-minister-619418 https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/update-2-russian-grain-harvest-seen-at-123-million-tonnes-in-2023-agriculture-minister/ar-AA1a4YHu https://eng.belta.by/economics/view/belarus-plans-to-crop-record-high-harvest-of-colza-in-2023-158006-2023/ https://uk.movies.yahoo.com/record-early-start-strawberry-harvest-050000692.html https://www.rt.com/news/575157-california-water-surplus-drought-storms/ https://www.fieldandstream.com/conservation/oregon-record-bull-trout/ https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/greenhouse-grows-citrus-year-round-snow/ https://www.vice.com/en/article/k7z85a/archaeologists-uncover-the-ancient-gods-of-a-lost-civilization-in-stunning-find https://i0.wp.com/www.baslibrary.org/sites/default/files/bsao060602200l.jpg https://i.ytimg.com/vi/V0kzKDex30Y/maxresdefault.jpg https://thumbs.dreamstime.com/b/seville-spain-july-th-arganthonios-legendary-king-tartessos-painted-juan-miguel-sanchez-archaeological-museum-121871133.jpg https://phys.org/news/2023-04-geochemical-analyses-stone-artifacts-reveal.html https://phys.org/news/2023-04-radar-satellite-reveals-previously-unknown.html https://truthpress.com/news/flat-earther-spends-20000-on-diy-experiment-that-accidentally-proved-the-planet-is-round/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1649703830437675009

