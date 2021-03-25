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Charlene Bollinger interviews Mike Adams
The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About CancerCheckmark Icon
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657 views • March 25, 2021
Join Charlene and Mike Adams as they discuss censorship and health freedom.

Learn more about Mike's work at http://www.NaturalNews.com
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About Charlene Bollinger
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Charlene Bollinger is co-founder and CEO of "The Truth About Cancer" and "The Truth About Vaccines." She is also one of the founders of the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement.

UMFSP Mission: “To save our families and future generations from tyranny, restore and defend our medical and health freedoms, and support candidates, leaders, organizations, and movements who believe in freedom, truth and liberty.”

UMFSP Vision: Glorifying God by executing our mission with excellence resulting in an America with the world’s top ranked health system and the healthiest people on earth.

Become a member and help us win back America for our children! ➡️ https://tinyurl.com/umfsp-brighteon
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healthfreedomcensorshippoliticstruthmedicinemikeadamshealthfreedomcharlenebollingerthehealthrangermedicalfreedomcurrenteventsfreedomfighters
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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