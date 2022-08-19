They're Grooming your Children right under your Nose: Gays Against Groomers Founder Whistleblower

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine, with exclusive deep-dive interviews. DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, joined by media legend Matt Couch, who will discuss some shocking news stories, including Texas school district banning the Bible from their schools, and Hollywood paying for their SAG members abortions!





DeAnna is then joined by "Conservative Ant" Anthony Rai, Founder of "Gays Against Groomers" who will tell you the shocking truth about how the Left and deep-state pedophiles in disguise are grooming YOUR children, right under your nose, and how to stop them.





Be sure to subscribe to Red Voice Media Premium Content using code word DEANNA to subscribe for only $1, and to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm CT!





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