God Is Moving on Capitol Hill - Peggy Nienaber - Freedom Alive® Ep172

No matter what the media depicts, there is an incredible move of God throughout our nation’s capital! And some of that is the result of the presence of one ministry located across from the U.S. Supreme Court. Peggy Nienaber leads Faith & Liberty and shares what God is doing through prayer, Bible studies, and other activities on Capitol Hill.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Feb 1, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm