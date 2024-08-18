Prophecies | CONVERGENCE, INFLECTION POINT, NEW AMERICAN PARTY - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Jen Tringle
1:39-6:18
16:44 - 18:07
19:18 - 22:57
23:24 - 30:42
39:08 - 39:23
https://youtu.be/MYMKzs_C8tU?si=8qVW_xPr_BMV04c3
Dutch Sheets August 14, 2024 (Gina Gholston)
0-11:07
https://youtu.be/0FUtObS1JK0?si=O3wwHAguxL_nLFem
Robin D Bullock Intelligence Briefing July 26, 2024
0-:57
13:39 - 17:26
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/181abstl9bkqnzo0hd6w8/A-Tale-of-2-Kings-Clip.mp4?rlkey=f29ubrxk0ws3gmb4t9j4wzmht&dl=0
Kayla and Matt Bonds and Katie Mullins 11th Hour August 13, 2024
36:40 - 43:17
https://www.youtube.com/live/4tMJBs5UnGs?si=29uTJj7FSC6wUJv5
Code Breakers Donne Clement Petruska and Charlie Jordan August 10, 2024
Kim Clement February 22, 2014
1:34 - 2:38
4:53 -14:39
20:46 - 26:35
34:59 - 42:00
https://youtu.be/26PobhfAb68?si=SJc3gZUm5f2KSAlT
Kim Clement November 13, 2013 and February 22, 2014
https://youtu.be/d33AO7Q3M-g?si=fzgm2TRkRI2GR5AL
Amanda Grace July 11, 2024
https://youtube.com/shorts/Vz5hTeRwYBg?si=3NHVH_S5tnQuFe
