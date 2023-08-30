The Secret Of Winter Grasses' Survival! 🍃🌬️

🌱 Do you know Dormant Grass hold a secret!! Let’s explore it with Rob Avis the Owner, Lead Instructor, and Engineer at Verge Permaculture. 🍃🌬️🎙️ https://bit.ly/3Xweskv
🌾 Rob Avis Explains, Grasses may seem lifeless, but Meristematic tissues within hold the key to spring regrowth.
🌱 Plant's Stem Cells: Just like human stem cells, Meristematic cells in plants drive tissue generation.
🌿 Nature's Strategy: Plants keep Meristematic cells alive for a vibrant comeback in the next season.
🔬 Uncover the science behind winter plant survival. Link in bio/description. 🌍🌱
