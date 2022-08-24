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(1) MYOCARDITIS in BABIES EXPOSED to COVID-19 INJECTABLES

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8P60JkGySNqr/ [SHARE]

(2) BREAKING HEARTS 💔 CARDIAC DAMAGE following Covid INJECTIONS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/85UBmnksLx5z/ [SHARE]

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Craig-Paardekooper @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/craig-paardekooper/





This video updates the previous one. Here I look at cardiac events in general - including brachycardia, pericarditis, tachycardia, cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction etc - rather than just myocarditis. I also look at elevated troponin levels.





The frequency of these symptoms is plotted against age, and it is found that young people are far more at risk than people over 30 years of age.





A link for the pdf - https://howbad.info/myoage4.pdf





(source 1) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zhPuv4Xwkvkv/ [Aug 15, 2022]

(source 2) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kao4hFTiELKW/ [Aug 16, 2022]

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...the chest pain cases data was so bad for Scotland especially in 15-44 yo's public health Scotland have resorted to completely erasing the data. They cite ''change in coding''. Click cardiovascular -out of hours cases- and scroll down - https://scotland.shinyapps.io/phs-covid-wider-impact/ I actually have the erased data, some areas were +1000% post jab [interesting comment by stopnwo2020]





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