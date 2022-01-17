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Episode 183 - The Truth About Liberals, Atheists and Happiness
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7 views • January 17, 2022
For decades polls and studies have demonstrated that conservatives are happier than liberals. In this episode, we explore the reasons why this is the case. Along the way, we examine how atheists fit into the picture.
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