It's Axiomatic

You can’t love this country and try to steal the presidency.

They think about themselves first.

They put themselves above all others — particularly their country and fellow Americans.

No person that loved this country could do what [Bidan] is doing.





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3429: Bringing Back The Renaissance In Art (29 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4gi29h-episode-3429-bringing-back-the-renaissance-in-art.html